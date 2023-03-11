Three cases of H3N2 influenza recorded in Gujarat this year, no deaths: minister

Gujarat has reported three cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 this year and no deaths, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Saturday.

As of March 10, a total of 80 cases of seasonal flu were reported in Gujarat, of which 77 were of H1N1 subtype and three of H3N2 subtype, he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

''Not a single death has occurred here due to H3N2,'' he added.

Requesting people to remain vigilant and not panic, the minister said the H1N1 subtype dominates in the flu cases reported in the state so far, and the mortality rate was very low in both kinds of infections. ''As a precautionary measure, the government has implemented the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to quickly identify an outbreak. All seasonal flu cases are being monitored on a detailed daily basis,'' Patel said.

''Necessary medicines, PPE kits and N-95 masks, etc, have been issued to health centers and hospitals. In addition, healthcare workers have been asked to carry out surveys and provide necessary treatment as per the guidelines,'' he said.

Free testing is available at 13 government and 60 private laboratories for patients with symptoms of seasonal flu, the minister said.

Symptoms of H3N2 influenza are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose and possibly other symptoms including body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)