Left Menu

Finding COVID-19's origins is a moral imperative - WHO's Tedros

Activists, politicians and academics said in an open letter this weekend that the focus of the anniversary should be on preventing a repeat of the unequal COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying this led to at least 1.3 million preventable deaths. In 2021, a WHO-led team spent weeks in and around Wuhan, China where the first human cases were reported and said in a joint report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, but further research was needed.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 16:33 IST
Finding COVID-19's origins is a moral imperative - WHO's Tedros
World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Discovering the origins of COVID-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in the clearest indication yet that the U.N. body remains committed to finding how the virus arose.

A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers. Beijing denies the assessment which could soon become public after the U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to declassify it. "Understanding #COVID19's origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCOVID," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter late on Saturday.

He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word "pandemic" to describe the global outbreak of COVID-19. Activists, politicians and academics said in an open letter this weekend that the focus of the anniversary should be on preventing a repeat of the unequal COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying this led to at least 1.3 million preventable deaths.

In 2021, a WHO-led team spent weeks in and around Wuhan, China where the first human cases were reported and said in a joint report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, but further research was needed. China has said no more visits are needed. Since then, the WHO has set up a scientific advisory group on dangerous pathogens but it has not yet reached any conclusions on how the pandemic began, saying key pieces of data are missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023