Madhya Pradesh reports first case of H3N2
- Country:
- India
The first case of H3N2 influenza has been detected in Madhya Pradesh, where a young man tested positive for the virus in the state capital Bhopal, an official said on Thursday.
The patient, aged between 20 to 25 years, tested positive for the H3N2 virus on Wednesday and is asymptomatic now, Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI.
Health department officials said he had complained of cough and cold after which his swab sample was sent for laboratory test.
The patient, a resident of the Bairagarh area in Bhopal, was not admitted to any hospital and is currently recovering at home, they said.
There are four types of influenza viruses - A, B, C, and D. The H3N2 is a sub-type of Influenza A virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhopal Chief Medical
- Prabhakar Tiwari
- Influenza
- Bhopal
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bairagarh
ALSO READ
Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, ICMR experts say; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use
59 H3N2 Influenza cases detected in Odisha in 2 Months: State Health department
Cases of seasonal influenza expected to decline by March-end; keeping close watch on morbidity, mortality due to H3N2 subtype: Govt.
India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from K'taka, Haryana; seasonal influenza cases likely to decline from March-end: Govt
Young children, old age persons with comorbidities most vulnerable groups in context of seasonal influenza: Union health ministry.