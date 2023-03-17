Maha logs 197 new coronavirus cases, one fatality; active tally at 1,029

Left Menu

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 197 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, an official from the state health department said. With this, the tally of infections has risen to 81,39,252, while the toll stood at 1,48,427, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:08 IST
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 197 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, an official from the state health department said. With this, the tally of infections has risen to 81,39,252, while the toll stood at 1,48,427, the official said. The state had on Thursday reported 226 new COVID-19 cases.

As per the health department's report, the state has 1029 active cases, of which the highest number of 312 infections was in Pune district, followed by 200 cases in Mumbai and 172 cases in Thane.

Of the latest cases, Pune circle reported the highest 74 infections, followed by 69 in Mumbai, 24 in Nashik, 14 in Kolhapur, eight cases in Akola, five in Aurangabad, two in Nagpur circle and one in Latur, it said.

The lone fatality in the state was reported from Kolhapur circle, it said.

Mumbai city on Friday saw 36 new cases, which took its tally to 11,54,780, including 19,747 fatalities.

The count of recoveries has risen to 79,89,796 after 93 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the report stated.

With the addition of 7,115 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,65,35,413, it said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent and fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,39,252; fresh cases: 197; death toll 1,48,427; recoveries 79,89,796 ; active cases 1,029; total tests: 8,65,35,413.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

