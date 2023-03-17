Gujarat records 121 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 521

Gujarat reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

After a gap of almost six months, Gujarat is witnessing a steady rise in fresh cases of coronavirus since the beginning of this month.

No new death due to the viral infection was reported during the last 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 11,047, said the department in a release.

The number of active cases stood at 521, of which three patients are on ventilator support, it said.

The department said 35 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, taking their total tally to more than 12.66 lakh.

Gujarat's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 99.10 per cent, it added.

