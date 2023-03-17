Left Menu

Gujarat records 121 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 521

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:16 IST
Gujarat records 121 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 521
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

After a gap of almost six months, Gujarat is witnessing a steady rise in fresh cases of coronavirus since the beginning of this month.

No new death due to the viral infection was reported during the last 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 11,047, said the department in a release.

The number of active cases stood at 521, of which three patients are on ventilator support, it said.

The department said 35 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, taking their total tally to more than 12.66 lakh.

Gujarat's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 99.10 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023