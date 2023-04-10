Nashik sees 23 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 77

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 23 on Monday to touch 4,82,807, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 32 during the day to reach 4,73,826, leaving the district with an active caseload of 77, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)