WHO Africa official: Ghana, Nigeria have not 'jumped the gun' in approving malaria vaccine
Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:19 IST
An official from the World Health Organization's Africa office, Phionah Atuhebwe, said on Thursday that Ghana and Nigeria had not "jumped the gun" in approving Oxford University's R21 malaria vaccine before clinical trials are complete.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement