Mexican president says migrant flows won't increase after U.S. border policy change

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he did not expect migrant flows to increase once U.S. border restrictions are lifted next week, pointing to legal pathways for migrants to reach the U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 22:02 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he did not expect migrant flows to increase once U.S. border restrictions are lifted next week, pointing to legal pathways for migrants to reach the U.S.

The border policy known as Title 42, which allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, is due to expire May 11. Lopez Obrador said the availability of U.S. permits and visas that migrants can request from their home countries will prevent the numbers of people attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border from growing.

"We think migrant flows will not increase, because another option, an alternative, is opening up," Lopez Obrador told his regular daily news conference. He said his government was working to inform migrants about these possibilities of entering the U.S.

"These pathways exist, they don't have to leave their countries," he added.

