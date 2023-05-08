Mumbai sees 28 COVID-19 cases and one fatality

Mumbai on Monday logged 28 fresh COVID-19 cases while a single fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the city civic body said. With the latest additions, Mumbai's tally of infections rose to 11,63,296 while the COVID-19 death climbed to 19,768. On Sunday, the metropolis logged 48 cases and zero COVID-19 fatalities. As per the report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a 54-year-old man with comorbidities, including hypertension and chronic liver disease, died in the last 24 hours.

The count of recoveries reached 11,43,108 after 60 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 60 active cases, the BMC said. The current case recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases from May 1 to May 7 stood at 0.0057 per cent. The case doubling rate is 12,867 days, as per the bulletin.

A total of 516 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of samples tested so far to 1,88,54,642.

