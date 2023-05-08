Left Menu

Mumbai sees 28 COVID-19 cases and one fatality

Mumbai on Monday logged 28 fresh COVID-19 cases while a single fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the city civic body said. On Sunday, the metropolis logged 48 cases and zero COVID-19 fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:50 IST
Mumbai sees 28 COVID-19 cases and one fatality
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Monday logged 28 fresh COVID-19 cases while a single fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the city civic body said. With the latest additions, Mumbai's tally of infections rose to 11,63,296 while the COVID-19 death climbed to 19,768. On Sunday, the metropolis logged 48 cases and zero COVID-19 fatalities. As per the report by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a 54-year-old man with comorbidities, including hypertension and chronic liver disease, died in the last 24 hours.

The count of recoveries reached 11,43,108 after 60 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 60 active cases, the BMC said. The current case recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases from May 1 to May 7 stood at 0.0057 per cent. The case doubling rate is 12,867 days, as per the bulletin.

A total of 516 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of samples tested so far to 1,88,54,642.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023