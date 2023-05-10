Left Menu

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan launches digital learning platform 'SAKSHAM'

SAKSHAM is a dedicated and unified platform for providing online training and medical education to all health professionals in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 17:02 IST
Currently SAKSHAM: LMIS is hosting more than 200 public health and 100 clinical courses through online mode. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary launched the SAKSHAM (Stimulating Advanced Knowledge for Sustainable Health Management), a Learning Management Information System (LMIS) of MoHFW. This digital learning platform has been developed by the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), New Delhi. 

SAKSHAM is a dedicated and unified platform for providing online training and medical education to all health professionals in the country. This digital learning platform will ensure inclusive capacity building of health professionals from primary health centres located in rural and remote areas all the way up to tertiary care and corporate hospitals in metropolitan cities.

Currently SAKSHAM: LMIS is hosting more than 200 public health and 100 clinical courses through online mode. Health professionals can register themselves for these courses on the portal through url:  https://lmis.nihfw.ac.in/ and get the certification after undergoing requisite training and qualifying the required assessment criteria.

Shri. S. Gopalakrishnan, Special Secretary (Health), Dr. Manashvi Kumar, Joint Secretary (Health), Dr. Dheeraj Shah,  Director NIHFW, Ms. Nidhi Kesarwani, Deputy Director NIHFW, Dr. V K Tiwari, Dean NIHFW, Dr. Sanjay Gupta,  Dr. Pushpanjali Swain, Dr. D K Yadav and senior officials of the Health Ministry and NIHFW were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

