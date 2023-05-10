Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar visits PGIMER Chandigarh and interacts with faculty and staff

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar visited PGIMER Chandigarh today and interacted with faculty and staff at the institute. Her visit to the campus signifies the government's commitment to advancing healthcare and healthcare education in India.

During her visit, Dr Pawar had insightful discussions with the faculty and staff at PGIMER Chandigarh, where she shared her vision for the advancement of healthcare services in India. Her discussions were followed by a media interaction, where she highlighted the importance of research and innovation in healthcare, and the role of institutes like PGIMER Chandigarh in achieving this goal.

"I am impressed with the work being done at PGIMER Chandigarh and the commitment of the faculty and staff towards advancing healthcare education and research in India. The Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to providing the best quality healthcare services to the citizens of India, and I believe that institutes like PGIMER Chandigarh will play a crucial role in achieving this goal," said Dr Pawar.

Dr Pawar's visit to PGIMER Chandigarh follows her visit to Kasauli, where she reviewed the health facilities and inaugurated the 119th Annual Day of Central Research Institute.

The visit by Dr Pawar to both Kasauli and PGIMER Chandigarh highlights the government's commitment to the advancement of healthcare services in India. With her insightful discussions and productive interactions, Dr Pawar has provided valuable guidance and support to the officials and staff in both regions.

During her visit to PGIMER Chandigarh, Dr Pawar expressed hope that the new and upcoming satellite centers would help ease the burden on the institute, which caters to over 10 lakh patients in the outpatient department and about one lakh patients in various emergency and inpatient departments annually. She acknowledged the high workload on PGI and emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the citizens of India receive the best quality healthcare services. "The establishment of satellite centers will increase the accessibility of healthcare services to the citizens of the region and also reduce the workload on PGI. We will continue to work towards achieving this goal," said Dr Pawar.

(With Inputs from PIB)