Four killed in Russian attack on hospital in city of Adviivka - Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:00 IST
Four people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a hospital in the eastern city of Avdiivka on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
"The Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning, they hit a hospital," he wrote on Telegram.
