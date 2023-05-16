Left Menu

UK detects bird flu in two poultry workers - health agency

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 22:34 IST
UK detects bird flu in two poultry workers - health agency

Britain has detected avian influenza virus in two poultry workers in England following testing for people who have been in contact with infected birds, the country's health security agency said on Tuesday.

"The two people returning positive tests are known to have recently worked on an infected poultry farm in England. Neither has experienced any symptoms of avian influenza and both have since tested negative," a statement from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The health agency said this did not change the level of risk to human health and they had not detected evidence of "human-to-human transmission".

