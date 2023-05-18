Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister estimates loss of around Rs 8 crore in Kollam drug warehouse fire

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore, were destroyed during a fire that gutted a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited KMSCL in Kollam district last night.The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore, were destroyed during a fire that gutted a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam district last night.

The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night. It was a major supply source for medicines at state-run hospitals and PHCs in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.

''The total loss due to the fire is estimated at Rs 8 crore. But the corporation need not suffer this much loss as the medicines are insured,'' she said.

A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.

A scientific investigation report at various levels should be carried out to know how the blaze started, George said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

