Kerala Health Minister estimates loss of around Rs 8 crore in Kollam drug warehouse fire
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore, were destroyed during a fire that gutted a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited KMSCL in Kollam district last night.The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore, were destroyed during a fire that gutted a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam district last night.
The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night. It was a major supply source for medicines at state-run hospitals and PHCs in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.
''The total loss due to the fire is estimated at Rs 8 crore. But the corporation need not suffer this much loss as the medicines are insured,'' she said.
A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.
A scientific investigation report at various levels should be carried out to know how the blaze started, George said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Clarify Achuthanandan's statement quoted in "The Kerala Story": RSP's Premachandran tells CPI(M)
Patient among three persons killed as ambulance overturns in Kerala's Thrissur
SC refuses to entertain pleas against movie "The Kerala Story", asks petitioners to approach HC
SC refuses to entertain pleas relating to release of movie ''The Kerala Story'', asks petitioners to approach high court.
ED raids Manappuram Finance premises in Kerala on money laundering charges