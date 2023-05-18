Left Menu

US biotechnology firm Ocugen to establish R&D centre in Hyderabad

Ocugen, a USA-based biotechnology company is planning to establish a research and development RD centre in Telangana that will focus on developing cutting-edge modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy targeting unmet medical needs, and vaccines to support public health.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:17 IST
US biotechnology firm Ocugen to establish R&D centre in Hyderabad

Ocugen, a USA-based biotechnology company is planning to establish a research and development (R&D) centre in Telangana that will focus on developing cutting-edge modifier gene therapies and regenerative cell therapy targeting unmet medical needs, and vaccines to support public health. An official release said the centre will make a positive economic impact in the region and provide a significant number of jobs over the next few years.

The announcement was made after Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao's meeting with Dr Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of Ocugen and others in USA.

''We look forward to expanding operations in India and beginning to transform Ocugen into a truly global organisation as we pursue new approaches to medicine—being bold and thinking differently with patients at the centre of everything we do. We are grateful for this opportunity, and it has been a pleasure collaborating with the Telangana authorities,'' Musunuri said.

Rama Rao said, ''I'm delighted to welcome Ocugen to Hyderabad. This is a testament to the vibrant biotech industry and a strong academic base in the state that has attracted both local and international players to establish research and development centers.'' Ocugen is Bharat Biotech's partner in USA and Canada for the latter's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

