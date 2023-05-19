Left Menu

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Two children died due to snakebites in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A 15-year-old boy died in Kalyan taluka of Thane on Thursday, while a seven-year-old girl succumbed to snakebite in tribal Mokhada area of Palghar earlier this week, he said.

Updated: 19-05-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 13:56 IST
Two children died due to snakebites in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. A 15-year-old boy died in Kalyan taluka of Thane on Thursday, while a seven-year-old girl succumbed to snakebite in tribal Mokhada area of Palghar earlier this week, he said. The boy was at a juice shop in Kolsewadi area when he was bitten by a snake. He was rushed to a civic hospital where he was given treatment and later referred to another hospital, where he died, Dr Purushottam Tike said.

In a similar incident, a seven-year-old girl was bitten by a snake on May 16 while she was playing outside her house.

The child was given preliminary treatment at a primary health centre and was kept under observation for seven hours, but her family took her home without informing the doctors, taluka medical officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar said.

The girl was referred to a rural hospital after her condition worsened, but she died on the way, he said.

