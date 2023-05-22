FACTBOX-Some 25 types of mammals died in latest bird flu outbreak
Some categories contain several species. These come in addition to the hundreds of wild and captive bird species also infected by the virus.
About 25 types of mammals have died in the latest bird flu outbreak, a larger number than in previous ones, increasing the risk of the virus turning into a pandemic, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said.
Cases of the disease, officially called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), have been detected in mammals in 14 countries since the outbreak began in October 2021, data given by the WOAH to Reuters showed. Here is a list per type of mammal, and the total number of outbreaks or cases reported to the WOAH per country, as of May 19. Some categories contain several species.
These come in addition to the hundreds of wild and captive bird species also infected by the virus. AMERICAN MARTEN
United States (1) AMUR LEOPARD
United States (1) BEAR
Canada (2), United States (7) BOBCAT
United States (6) BUSH DOG
United Kingdom (10) CAT
Canada (1), France (1), United States (5) COATI
Germany (3), Uruguay (16) COUGAR
United States (16) COYOTE
United States (1) DOG
Canada (1) DOLPHIN
Chile (2), Japan (1), Peru (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1) FISHER
United States (1) LION
Peru (1) MINK
Canada (2), Spain (409) MUSTELID (UNSPECIFIED)
Belgium (6) OPOSSUM
United States (4) OTTER
Chile (2), United Kingdom (4), United States (1) POLECAT
Belgium (2) PORPOISE
Chile (2), United Kingdom (1) RACCOON
Canada (3), United States (10) RED FOX
Belgium (20), Canada (35), Estonia (1), France (1), Germany (6), Italy (2), Japan (2), United Kingdom (6), United States (73) SEA LION
Chile (26), Peru (1) SEAL
Canada (17), Denmark (1), Germany (1), United Kingdom (9), United States (17) STRIPED SKUNK
Canada (39), United States (33) TIGER
United States (1)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)