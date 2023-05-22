FACTBOX-Some 25 types of mammals died in latest bird flu outbreak

About 25 types of mammals have died in the latest bird flu outbreak, a larger number than in previous ones, increasing the risk of the virus turning into a pandemic, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said.

Cases of the disease, officially called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), have been detected in mammals in 14 countries since the outbreak began in October 2021, data given by the WOAH to Reuters showed. Here is a list per type of mammal, and the total number of outbreaks or cases reported to the WOAH per country, as of May 19. Some categories contain several species.

These come in addition to the hundreds of wild and captive bird species also infected by the virus. AMERICAN MARTEN

United States (1) AMUR LEOPARD

United States (1) BEAR

Canada (2), United States (7) BOBCAT

United States (6) BUSH DOG

United Kingdom (10) CAT

Canada (1), France (1), United States (5) COATI

Germany (3), Uruguay (16) COUGAR

United States (16) COYOTE

United States (1) DOG

Canada (1) DOLPHIN

Chile (2), Japan (1), Peru (1), United Kingdom (2), United States (1) FISHER

United States (1) LION

Peru (1) MINK

Canada (2), Spain (409) MUSTELID (UNSPECIFIED)

Belgium (6) OPOSSUM

United States (4) OTTER

Chile (2), United Kingdom (4), United States (1) POLECAT

Belgium (2) PORPOISE

Chile (2), United Kingdom (1) RACCOON

Canada (3), United States (10) RED FOX

Belgium (20), Canada (35), Estonia (1), France (1), Germany (6), Italy (2), Japan (2), United Kingdom (6), United States (73) SEA LION

Chile (26), Peru (1) SEAL

Canada (17), Denmark (1), Germany (1), United Kingdom (9), United States (17) STRIPED SKUNK

Canada (39), United States (33) TIGER

United States (1)

