Mumbai reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 84

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,779, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,772, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

On Monday, the city registered six cases and zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 1,206 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,75,385. As many as 16 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, taking their overall tally to 11,43,923 and leaving the city with 84 active cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases from May 24 to May 29 was 0.0010 per cent, said the bulletin.

