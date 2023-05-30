Left Menu

Mumbai reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 84

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:07 IST
Mumbai reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 84
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,779, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,772, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

On Monday, the city registered six cases and zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 1,206 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,88,75,385. As many as 16 patients recovered from the respiratory illness during the day, taking their overall tally to 11,43,923 and leaving the city with 84 active cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases from May 24 to May 29 was 0.0010 per cent, said the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023