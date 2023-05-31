Debt ceiling bill should pass U.S. House, financial services panel chair says

A bipartisan bill to lift the U.S. government's debt ceiling should pass the House of Representatives later on Wednesday, the head of the House Financial Services Committee told CNBC in an interview.

"I think the votes are there on both sides," Representative Patrick McHenry, the panel's chairman and a Republican negotiator for the legislation, said on Wednesday.

