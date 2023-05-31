Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says
The U.S. House of Representatives will have the votes needed to pass a bipartisan debt ceiling bill later on Wednesday, Representative Tom Emmer, the No. 3 House Republican, said.
"We're going to have the votes tonight. This will pass," Emmer told CNN in an interview.
