UBS completes Swiss mega-merger, gains clout as global wealth player
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 12-06-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 10:34 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
UBS on Monday said it completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management.
