Hyderabad Runners announces 12th edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2023

The 12th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon will be held in the city on August 26 and 27.

The 2023 edition is expected to see over 20,000 participants, Prashant Morparia, Race Director-NMDC Hyderabad Marathon told reporters here on Monday.

The marathon, organised by Hyderabad Runners Society and NMDC Ltd together with the Telangana government and powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, will feature the curtain raiser -- a 5K Fun Run on August 26, while the 10K, the half marathon (21.1 Km) and full marathon (42.2 Km) will be held on August 27.

The running route or course is certified by the IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) and is also recognised by the Athletic Federation of India and the Telangana Athletics Association.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl-Charge) and Director Finance, NMDC Ltd said the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is an iconic tribute to the Fit India Movement. He invited marathon enthusiasts and new runners from across the country to celebrate health and fitness with NMDC.

World boxing champion Nikhat Zareen said, ''I am happy to see the event growing and, me being from Hyderabad, it could not have been a better association than NMDC Hyderabad Marathon which is not only one of India's leading marathons but the largest community event bringing across all sections of the society for the cause of active lifestyle".

She appealed to all the denizens of Hyderabad to come run, volunteer or cheer for this event and make it successful.

