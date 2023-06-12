Iranian president arrives in Caracas, kicking off regional tour
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:47 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Caracas to begin a Latin American tour, which will also include visits to Cuba and Nicaragua, Venezuelan state television showed on Monday.
Raisi is expected to sign documents to expand bilateral cooperation during the visit, Iran's state news agency said last week, without providing further detail.
