South Korea's Yoon to visit France, Vietnam from June 19-24 -Yonhap
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam from June 19 to 24, news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential office.
Yoon will bring a 205-strong business delegation with him on his state visit to Vietnam, Yonhap also reported.
