South Korea's Yoon to visit France, Vietnam from June 19-24 -Yonhap

South Korea's Yoon to visit France, Vietnam from June 19-24

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 11:16 IST
South Korea's Yoon to visit France, Vietnam from June 19-24
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit France and Vietnam from June 19 to 24, news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential office.

Yoon will bring a 205-strong business delegation with him on his state visit to Vietnam, Yonhap also reported.

