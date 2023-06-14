Left Menu

Sri Lankan Army doctors set Guinness World Record by removing world's largest kidney stone

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Sri Lanka

A group of Sri Lankan Army doctors have set a Guinness World Record by removing the world's largest kidney stone, surpassing the previous record registered by Indian doctors in 2004.

The stone, removed early this month at the Colombo Army Hospital, is 13.372 centimetres long and weighs 801 grams, a statement by the Army said on Tuesday.

According to the existing Guinness World Records, the erstwhile largest kidney stone in the world, around 13 centimetres, was found in India in 2004, while the heaviest kidney stone, weighing 620 grams, was reported in Pakistan in 2008.

Confirming the record, the Guinness World Record said, ''The largest kidney stone is 13.372 cm (5.264 in), and was removed from Canistus Coonghe (Sri Lanka) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 1 June 2023.'' It added that the previous record of 13 cm had not been surpassed since 2004.

Consultant Urologist Lieutenant Colonel (Dr) K. Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the hospital, led the surgery together with Captain (Dr) W.P.S.C Pathirathna and Dr Thamasha Premathilaka.

Colonel (Dr) U.A.L.D Perera and Colonel (Dr) C.S Abeysinghe also contributed during the surgery as Consultant Anaesthetists, the Sri Lanka Army statement said.

