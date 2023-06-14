Pope expected to leave hospital in next few days - Vatican
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 16:06 IST
Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli hospital in the next few days, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.
Francis underwent a three-hour operation to repair an abdominal hernia last week and doctors say his recovery has been progressing normally, the Vatican said.
