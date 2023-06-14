Left Menu

Union Minister of State for Health S P Baghel on Wednesday called upon citizens donate blood as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.Blood donation is a noble cause and deeply ingrained in our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:51 IST
MoS S P Baghel urges citizens to donate blood
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Health S P Baghel on Wednesday called upon citizens donate blood as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.

''Blood donation is a noble cause and deeply ingrained in our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog. I implore and call on all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood is a significant service to society and mankind in addition to fulfilling the requirement for the country,'' Baghel said.

He inaugurated a blood donation camp at the RML Hospital here.

The slogan for this year's World Blood Donor Day campaign is 'give blood, give plasma, share life, share often'. Baghel said the demand for blood transfusion arises every 2 seconds in India. On an average, 14.6 million unit blood is needed every year and there is always a shortage of 1 million unit. ''Despite technological advancements, there remains no alternative to blood and 1 unit of blood can save as many as three lives,'' Baghel noted.

Baghel stated ''blood donation doesn't cause weakness, this is a misconception. A person has 5-6 litres of blood in their body and can donate blood every 90 days''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

