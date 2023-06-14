Mandaviya reviews preparedness measures for Biparjoy
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken in Kutch for cyclone Biparjoy.Categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast Thursday.The Union health minister visited the Bhuj Air Force station to take stock of the preparations made by Garuda Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force.
Categorised as a ''very severe cyclonic storm'', Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast Thursday.
The Union health minister visited the Bhuj Air Force station to take stock of the preparations made by 'Garuda' Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force. He said ''our jawans are fully prepared for the safety of life and property from the cyclone.'' Mandaviya later visited the K K Patel Super Speciality hospital in Bhuj to assess the emergency preparedness. He also reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospitals, trust-run hospitals and other hospitals in the region.
He further reviewed the preparations of health facilities that will be made immediately available if needed, post the cyclone.
Mandaviya interacted with drivers of 108 emergency ambulance service in Kutch and stated that ''their enthusiasm and support have been a confidence booster''.
He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''all possible arrangements are being made by the central and state governments to deal with cyclone Biparjoy''.
