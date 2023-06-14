Left Menu

Mandaviya reviews preparedness measures for Biparjoy

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken in Kutch for cyclone Biparjoy.Categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast Thursday.The Union health minister visited the Bhuj Air Force station to take stock of the preparations made by Garuda Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:44 IST
Mandaviya reviews preparedness measures for Biparjoy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness measures being taken in Kutch for cyclone Biparjoy.

Categorised as a ''very severe cyclonic storm'', Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in the Gujarat coast Thursday.

The Union health minister visited the Bhuj Air Force station to take stock of the preparations made by 'Garuda' Emergency Response Team of the Indian Air Force. He said ''our jawans are fully prepared for the safety of life and property from the cyclone.'' Mandaviya later visited the K K Patel Super Speciality hospital in Bhuj to assess the emergency preparedness. He also reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospitals, trust-run hospitals and other hospitals in the region.

He further reviewed the preparations of health facilities that will be made immediately available if needed, post the cyclone.

Mandaviya interacted with drivers of 108 emergency ambulance service in Kutch and stated that ''their enthusiasm and support have been a confidence booster''.

He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''all possible arrangements are being made by the central and state governments to deal with cyclone Biparjoy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023