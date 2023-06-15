Health News Roundup: U.S. farm agency to better verify antibiotic use claims on meat; India probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. farm agency to better verify antibiotic use claims on meat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will take steps to better verify antibiotic-free labels on meat and poultry products after receiving petitions challenging its existing process for not being rigorous enough, the agency announced Wednesday. Consumer, food safety and environmental groups have long warned that the overuse of antibiotics in livestock farming can contribute to human antibiotic resistance. The World Health Organization in 2017 recommended that the food industry curtail antibiotic use to fight resistance.

India probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests

Indian authorities have launched an inquiry into an allegation that a local pharmaceutical regulator, in return for a bribe, helped switch samples of cough syrups that the World Health Organization (WHO) had linked to the deaths of children in Gambia before the samples were tested at an Indian laboratory, according to two government officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. In an April 29 letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana state reviewed by Reuters, a lawyer named Yashpal accused the state's drug controller, Manmohan Taneja, of taking a bribe of 50 million rupees ($605,419) from local manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals to help it switch the samples before an Indian government laboratory tested them. Maiden's factory is based in Haryana state.

Upside Foods secures USDA approval for its cultivated meat

California's Upside Foods said on Wednesday it received regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the label on its cell-cultivated chicken, making it the second company in the United States to secure that approval. Several companies are seeking approval from U.S. regulators for cultivated meat and fish products, hoping to appeal to consumers concerned about the environmental impact of raising livestock for food.

2SeventyBio's partner pauses cancer therapy study after patient death

2SeventyBio said on Wednesday a patient's death in an early-stage study on a therapy for a type of cancer in children had led its partner to pause the trial, sending the company's shares down 3% in premarket trading. The cell and gene therapy company said it was investigating the cause of the death, which occurred in the first patient treated at the second dosing level in the trial.

Health insurers slammed after UnitedHealth says more surgeries driving up costs

Health insurer stocks dropped sharply on Wednesday after UnitedHealth Group said its costs were on the rise due to an increase in surgeries among older adults. Shares of UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. healthcare provider by market value, closed down 6.4% at $459.86, wiping out roughly $29 billion from the industry bellwether's market capitalization.

US drug overdose deaths top 109,000 in the past year

More than 109,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending January 2023, a slight increase from the previous year, according to provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Wednesday. The figure is up 0.7% from 108,825 overdoses recorded in the 12-month period ending January 2022, according to U.S. data.

US doctors' group adopts new policy on healthy weight assessment

The American Medical Association (AMA) on Wednesday said it will advise doctors to pay less attention to body mass index (BMI) in determining if a patient is at a healthy weight, saying the measure does not predict disease risk equally well across racial and ethnic groups. BMI, a ratio of weight to height, has long been used to define underweight, "normal" weight, overweight, obesity and morbid obesity, despite mounting evidence that it is an inaccurate predictor of health risks on an individual level.

Sudan's war exacts deadly toll on dialysis patients, leaves bodies rotting

Kidney dialysis patients are dying and dead bodies have been left to decompose in a morgue and in city streets as Sudan's war rages on, despite efforts by volunteers and aid workers to keep critical healthcare running. Sudan's health sector was already on the edge of collapse due to a lack of resources before the conflict, and it has been shattered by nearly two months of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across the country.

South Africa pursues universal health cover in face of headwinds

South African lawmakers agreed a new health insurance bill on Tuesday, paving the way for universal healthcare to millions of poorer citizens in a major overhaul of a two-tier system. The National Health Insurance Bill (NHI) aims to level the playing field in the world's most unequal society, amid concerns its implementation will be undermined by widespread corruption and a weak economy struggling to fund basic services.

Pfizer expects to run out of some antibiotic supply for children soon

Pfizer has warned that a drug used to treat syphilis and other bacterial infections in children could run out by the end of June because it has had to prioritize versions made for adults due to a spike in syphilis infections in that population.

Supply of the pediatric version of the drug, Bicillin L-A, is expected to be exhausted by the end of this quarter, the company said in a letter to the U.S. health regulator dated Monday. Pfizer said in an email on Tuesday that the pediatric formulations of the antibiotic are not widely used.

