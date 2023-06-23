Left Menu

Yearly re-scan is not required for a common brain tumour

According to a new research has discovered that people with a common kind of benign brain tumour diagnosed in about 1 in 10 need not need yearly scans.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:44 IST
Yearly re-scan is not required for a common brain tumour
Representative image (Image source: Pexels) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

According to a new research has discovered that people with a common kind of benign brain tumour diagnosed in about 1 in 10 need not need yearly scans. The largest study of its kind has been published in the European Journal of Endocrinology and looks at clinical data on a type of tumour growth in the pituitary gland in the brain. The common growth, called a non-functioning pituitary microadenoma (NFPA), is less than 1cm across, is predicted to affect around 10% of the population and usually doesn't cause any symptoms.

In the UK-wide study, 419 people were monitored for NFPAs across 23 specialist sites. A team of endocrinologists led by Dr Niki Karavitaki from the University of Birmingham found that NFPAs were almost twice as likely to shrink or disappear by themselves (14% likelihood) as to grow (7.8% likelihood) within the first three years of monitoring. Among those tumours that grew, average (median) growth of tumours was 2mm, and eight participants' tumours were surgically removed and only one of them had any visual impairment. Dr Niki Karavitaki, Clinical Associate Professor in Endocrinology in the Institute of Metabolism and Systems Research at the University of Birmingham and last author of the paper said: "These data are the best picture that we have in the UK of how these common tumours progress over a period of three to five years. The results show that most people, who are often diagnosed with these tumours as part of an unrelated scan, don't need annual check on these tumours with the majority of adenomas either remaining the same size or shrinking."

First author of the paper was Dr. Ross Hamblin, MD student at the University of Birmingham and the findings have led the research group, called the UK NFPA Consortium to suggest that clinical guidelines should be changed due to the low risk of these common tumours developing into a health risk for most people. The Consortium suggest that a single scan three years after initial detection would be a safe and more cost-effective way to manage NFPAs. Dr Karavitaki said:"At the moment, people are often being re-scanned on an annual basis during the first years from the initial detection of the tumour without a really clear clinical rationale, and our results show that for those with microadenomas those scans are unnecessary which can lead to space being freed up for other conditions.

"Our recent survey* of UK clinicians has found a significant variation in frequency of scans and we believe that on this research should be a strong steer that a more cost-effective approach is still safe for patients due to the very low risks involved." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023