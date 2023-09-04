Left Menu

UP: Lioness gives birth to two cubs at Etawah Lion Safari, one stillborn

A lioness gave birth to two cubs, one of which was stillborn, at the Etawah Lion Safari Park here on Sunday, officials said.Doctors are monitoring the condition of the second cub, they said. While the first was stillborn, the second has been kept under observation of veterinarians, Etawah Lion Safari Park Director Deeksha Bhandari told reporters.Roopa is still in labour and is also under observation, she said.

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 04-09-2023 00:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:18 IST
UP: Lioness gives birth to two cubs at Etawah Lion Safari, one stillborn
  • Country:
  • India

A lioness gave birth to two cubs, one of which was stillborn, at the Etawah Lion Safari Park here on Sunday, officials said.

Doctors are monitoring the condition of the second cub, they said. Lioness Roopa has given birth to two cubs. While the first was stillborn, the second has been kept under observation of veterinarians, Etawah Lion Safari Park Director Deeksha Bhandari told reporters.

Roopa is still in labour and is also under observation, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023