UP: Lioness gives birth to two cubs at Etawah Lion Safari, one stillborn

A lioness gave birth to two cubs, one of which was stillborn, at the Etawah Lion Safari Park here on Sunday, officials said.Doctors are monitoring the condition of the second cub, they said. While the first was stillborn, the second has been kept under observation of veterinarians, Etawah Lion Safari Park Director Deeksha Bhandari told reporters.Roopa is still in labour and is also under observation, she said.
PTI | Etawah | Updated: 04-09-2023 00:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 00:18 IST
A lioness gave birth to two cubs, one of which was stillborn, at the Etawah Lion Safari Park here on Sunday, officials said.
Doctors are monitoring the condition of the second cub, they said. Lioness Roopa has given birth to two cubs. While the first was stillborn, the second has been kept under observation of veterinarians, Etawah Lion Safari Park Director Deeksha Bhandari told reporters.
Roopa is still in labour and is also under observation, she said.
