Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns

People in Britain who can afford to pay out of their own pocket may get easier access to Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy than those seeking treatment in the country's state-run health service, some doctors and medical experts warned on Monday. That risks worsening health inequality in the country with the highest obesity levels in Europe when Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is under increasing financial strain and struggling with record waiting times.

France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says

France plans to ban disposable electronic cigarettes, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on radio station RTL on Sunday. “It’s an important public health issue,” said Borne, adding that the government is drawing up plans for a national programme to fight tobacco use that she said was responsible for 75,000 deaths a year in France.

Genmab, Seagen say Tivdak cervical cancer trial met overall survival endpoint

Genmab A/S and Seagen Inc on Monday said that the Phase III trial of Tivdak in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients on or after front-line therapy met its primary endpoint of overall survival. Tivdak is the brand name for tisotumab vedotin-tftv, the companies' co-developed antibody-drug conjugate.

Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia

Nestle has divested its peanut allergy treatment business Palforzia, the Swiss food company said on Monday, following its strategic review of the division. Nestle said it has offloaded Palforzia to Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies.

Wegovy weight-loss drug will cost 199-299 pounds for private UK patients -Simple Online Pharmacy

Simple Online Pharmacy, a UK-based online pharmacy chain, will charge patients with private insurance or those paying out of their own pockets between 199 pounds and 299 pounds ($251-$377) for a month's supply of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy. It was the first indication how much the popular weekly injection would cost private patients in Britain after Novo announced it had launched Wegovy earlier on Monday.

Factbox-Launches of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy

Novo Nordisk is pushing ahead with the launches of weight-loss drug Wegovy in Europe even as it struggles to keep up with demand. The Danish drugmaker is working to convince European governments and insurers to reimburse the drug, seeking to position it as more than a lifestyle drug. Below are the countries where Wegovy has been launched so far:

Wegovy makes UK weight-loss debut even as Novo struggles with supplies

Some Britons are set to be able to get Wegovy weight-loss injections after Novo Nordisk launched the drug in the UK on Monday, moving into its second major European market in just over a month despite struggling to meet soaring demand. Danish drugmaker Novo said in a statement that the weekly injection would be available in the United Kingdom "through a controlled and limited launch".

