Left Menu

India records 28 new Covid cases, active caseload at 494

India saw a single-day rise of 28 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have declined to 494, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,023, the data updated at 8 am stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:29 IST
India records 28 new Covid cases, active caseload at 494
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India saw a single-day rise of 28 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have declined to 494, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,023, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,400). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,64,883 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, it said. According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023