Left Menu

Capital Group offloads Shriram Finance's shares for Rs 884 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:44 IST
Capital Group offloads Shriram Finance's shares for Rs 884 crore
  • Country:
  • India

US-based financial services company Capital Group on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC Shriram Finance for Rs 884 crore through open market transactions.

Capital Group through its investment vehicles SmallCap World Fund Inc and New World Fund Inc sold the shares of Shriram Finance on the BSE.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc offloaded 20,26,102 shares and New World Fund Inc disposed of 26,77,660 shares of Shriram Finance in two tranches.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,880.28, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 884.43 crore.

Details of the buyers could not ascertained.

Shares of Shriram Finance fell 1.64 per cent to close at Rs 1880.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023