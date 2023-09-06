Left Menu

Biden continues to remain Covid negative, no change in travel plans to India: White House

US President Joe Biden remained negative for coronavirus on Wednesday and consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled for this week, according to the White House.India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:34 IST
Biden continues to remain Covid negative, no change in travel plans to India: White House
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden remained negative for coronavirus on Wednesday and consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled for this week, according to the White House.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Biden, 80, will travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.

Biden underwent testing for coronavirus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with results indicating that he remains negative for the virus. Consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during her daily news conference on Wednesday.

The daily testing for Biden for COVID-19 symptoms comes in the wake of First Lady Jill Biden's positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his upcoming visits to India and Vietnam.

After attending the G20 summit in New Delhi, Biden will travel to Vietnam's capital Hanoi on September 10 to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders.

According to a CNN report, Biden's trip to Vietnam comes as his administration works to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region and after he said last month that he would soon visit Hanoi "to change our relationship," comments that reflected the current era of tension in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global
4
India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloitte

India's G20 focus on inclusivity helped earn respect of other nations: Deloi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023