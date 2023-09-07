Left Menu

Dahi Handi celebrations: Two Govindas injured during formation of human pyramids

The two are being treated at civic hospitals and are stable, he said.During the festival, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break dahi handis earthen pots filled with curd suspended in the air.The festival is being celebrated across the city, he said.While one Govinda was injured in central Mumbai, another was hurt in an eastern suburb as teams were trying to form human pyramids.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
At least two ‘Govindas’ sustained injuries in as many incidents during Dahi Handi celebrations as part of the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Mumbai on Thursday, an official said. The two are being treated at civic hospitals and are stable, he said.

During the festival, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

The festival is being celebrated across the city, he said.

While one Govinda was injured in central Mumbai, another was hurt in an eastern suburb as teams were trying to form human pyramids. One of the injured Dahi Handi participants is being treated at the civic-run KEM hospital in Parel. The second Govinda was taken to another civic-run facility, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, he said. Their condition is stable, the official said. As part of its proactive measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept 125 beds ready at civic-run hospitals to treat injured Govindas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

