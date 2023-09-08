Spain's Sanchez to miss G20 summit after catching COVID

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, will miss the G20 summit in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19, the government said on Thursday.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will represent Spain at the summit that is set to begin on Sept. 9, the government said in a statement.

