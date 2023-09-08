Spain's Sanchez to miss G20 summit after catching COVID
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2023 01:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 01:17 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, will miss the G20 summit in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19, the government said on Thursday.
Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will represent Spain at the summit that is set to begin on Sept. 9, the government said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- Pedro Sanchez
- Nadia Calvino
- Jose Manuel Albares
- New Delhi
- COVID-19
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Athletics-Spain's Martin wins men's 35km race walk at world championships
Athletics-Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Spain's Martin wins men's 35km race walk at world championships; Tennis-Alcaraz primed for U.S. Open defence as Djokovic rivalry grows and more
Athletics-Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks
Spain busts record 9.5 tons of cocaine hidden in a banana shipment from Ecuador