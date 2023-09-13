UK economy contracts by larger-than-expected 0.5% in July - ONS
13-09-2023
British economic output contracted by a larger-than-expected 0.5% in July, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.2% from June.
