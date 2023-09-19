38-year-old woman suffering from dengue dies at Delhi's RML hospital

A 38-year-old woman suffering from dengue has died at the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, sources at the medical facility said on Tuesday.

They said the patient from Uttar Pradesh was admitted to the hospital around 20 days ago in a critical condition.

''She had encephalitis. She was brought in an unconscious state and straightaway admitted to the ICU and put on ventilator. She never recovered,'' a source said, adding that the woman died on September 17.

This was the fourth dengue patient to die at the hospital this season so far, the sources added.

