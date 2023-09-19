Several hospitals in Delhi witnessing surge in dengue patients

Several hospitals in Delhi are seeing an increased footfall of dengue patients, doctors said on Tuesday, even as the city's civic body has not released reports on vector-borne diseases for the last several weeks.

Sources at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here said on Tuesday that a 38-year-old woman suffering from dengue died on September 17 at the Centre-run medical facility.

This was the fourth dengue patient to die at the hospital this season so far, they said.

According to sources in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the woman from Uttar Pradesh who died at the RML Hospital was recently admitted in a critical condition.

Doctors at several leading hospitals in Delhi said the facilities were witnessing a rise in the footfall of dengue patients.

''Patients are experiencing severe symptoms. Timely diagnosis and medical attention are essential. Prevention through mosquito-control measures is equally crucial,'' said Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant, pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Hospital at Okhla.

''The current dengue outbreak is caused by a particularly aggressive strain,'' he claimed.

It's also essential to ''differentiate dengue from other illnesses'' with similar symptoms, the doctor added.

''If you experience high fever, severe headache, joint pain, or rash, consult a healthcare provider immediately. Early diagnosis saves lives. As we navigate this challenging dengue outbreak, remember that prevention is better than cure. Eliminate stagnant water, use screens on windows, and protect yourself from mosquito bites. It's a collective responsibility,'' he said in a statement in response to a PTI query.

A spokesperson of Fortis Hospital said, 15 dengue cases have been reported at the facility from August 1 till date.

The tally of dengue cases recorded in the national capital till August 5 stood at 348, according to an MCD report released on August 7.

The MCD has not released reports on dengue and other vector-borne diseases for the past several weeks, even as a senior civic official last week claimed that it is ''doing its regular job'' to contain their spread and the ''situation is under control'' at present.

The MCD, otherwise, releases weekly reports on cases of vector-borne diseases every Monday.

Dr Sumit Ray, medical director and critical care head at Holy Family Hospital here, said, ''We are seeing dengue patients admissions. Those with severe infection are suffering from liver dysfunction and capillary leak.'' A senior doctor at a South Delhi hospital said on the condition of anonymity that it is ''seeing 8-10 admissions'' of patients suffering from dengue on a daily basis, which is a ''fairly high number''.

Meanwhile, the office of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday shared data related to measures taken to combat dengue and other vector-borne diseases. To date, 2.85 crore places have been examined this year, for mosquito larvae breeding. This year, mosquito larvae breeding has been found at 2.40 lakh places across Delhi, it said.

The MCD has taken action and given notices to owners of 1.29 lakh houses. Apart from this, penalties have been issued for violations found at more than 56,000, it said.

In 2022, 2.43 crore places had been examined for mosquito larvae breeding. This year, mosquito larvae breeding had been found at 1.13 lakh places across Delhi, according to the data.

The MCD had taken action and given notices to owners of 86,000 houses. Apart from this, penalties had been issued for violations found at more than 30,000 houses, it said.

