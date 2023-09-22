New global action pledge to end TB by 2030
UN News | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:37 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Delhi for G20
Anurag Kashyap, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub share why they haven't collaborated yet as director and actor
UAE: Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews NOC’s plans at Board of Directors meeting
Wrists don’t lie: Mohammed Shami will force team think-tank to think differently
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Strong fiscal performance; diversified government revenues reflect efficient fiscal policy