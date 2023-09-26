Nothing to worry, dengue cases coming down: West Bengal govt

There are around 2,000 dengue patients in West Bengal at present, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said on Tuesday, maintaining that the number of cases is on a decline.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, he said the situation will be under ''full control'' in the next few weeks. ''Dengue reached its peak in the state two weeks ago and it has started to decline gradually. At the moment, about 2,000 people in the state are infected. It will decrease further in the coming days. So there is no reason to panic, but we need to remain vigil,'' Dwivedi said. He urged people to go for blood tests only if they have a fever. Dwivedi said the dengue outbreak has mostly affected the suburban areas of the state. He said that 130 such areas have been identified and measures are being taken.

Cleaning garbage and accumulated water as well as raising awareness among the people about the disease are in focus, he said.

A total of 5 lakh mosquito nets, including 1 lakh medicated mosquito nets, are being distributed among the poor by the state government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)