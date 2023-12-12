North Texas ERs Struggling Amid Surge of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Cases

In our first year of feeling truly “normal” again since the chaos of the COVID-19-19 pandemic, we are still feeling the undeniable potency of its fallout on our world. Though evident in several areas, healthcare facilities, particularly in North Texas, are struggling with an outbreak of Respiratory Syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) Virus, or RSV.

The condition is fairly similar to a cold but stands out in its ability to cause debilitating, long-term issues for infants, the elderly, and the immunocompromised. Most infants are expected to go through at least one RSV case by their second birthday.

Sicknesses that we get in infancy are expected, RSV is one such illness. But cases are becoming more severe, and lasting longer. It has gotten to the point where hospitals in North Texas are losing a dangerous amount of their beds to the virus; and with the plethora of health concerns that RSV can have in infants, Family Nurse Practitioners and (FNP) programs in Texas may soon become hugely valued positions and areas of study.

RSV and COVID-19-19

When COVID-19 first hit the world, it was a slow burn. A lot of us didn’t see it coming, some countries were so woefully underprepared that they just let it walk right in. The next few years were a maelstrom of panic, conspiracy, fear, and social upheaval.

Then things got better.

Since COVID-19 “ended” we’ve returned to a tentative state of normalcy. Despite ongoing cases and frequent mutation, COVID-19 is now commonly seen as just another illness like the cold or flu. It seems it may be the rigorous testing left over from COVID-19, as well as the current state of complacency that we find ourselves in leading to the overwhelming RSV surge currently debilitating the South’s healthcare facilities.

RSC shares similar symptoms to cold, flu, and COVID-19-19 - a runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing; treatment is much the same, though in infants, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, hospital care may be required. The illness can be fatal in these vulnerable demographics.

Image Credit: Bermix Studio on Unsplash

The Surge

In North Texas, some hospitals are reporting that they receive a new patient with RSV every three minutes. Across North Texas, 97% of pediatric hospital beds are filled. This isn’t just a problem limited to America’s South, however. Several of Australia’s states are reporting similar booms in RSV, causing likewise concern for the longevity of patients coming down with RSV, and hospitals’ capacity to help all those that need it.

There seem to be a few reasons for this unprecedented, and, global surge, but in short, it can be addressed simply as COVID-19 practices conflicting with post-COVID-19 attitudes.

RSV cases were always fairly consistent, however with the advent of COVID-19 and the rigorous testing, social distancing, hand washing, and masking standards introduced at the time, exposure to other illnesses also decreased. RSV was one of these. However, time has gone on and COVID-19 is, while still serious, not the blight it was back then.

This has led to two opposing dynamics. Since our relief at the easing of COVID-19, we have become complacent with our contact with others. We aren’t washing our hands as well, we aren’t masking, we’re not minding our distance. Simultaneously, we are testing more intensely than ever. Pre-COVID-19 we would say “This infant has a cold, make sure they get plenty of rest, fluids and monitor their fever.” Now we say “This infant has RSV, get them to a hospital.

It cannot be emphasized enough that this doesn’t mean that RSV is not a serious issue. Survivors can frequently suffer severe respiratory illnesses later in life, and the disease can be fatal to infants/newborns, the elderly, and those with conditions that affect their immunity

What To Do

We are pleased to say that there is a vaccine for RSV and that while there is no “cure” for the illness, preventative measures exist and are extremely effective. There are two variants of the RSV vaccine, and both can be administered to children younger than 24 months. One of these vaccines is proven to reduce the risk of contracting RSV by 80%.

However, RSV is a severe form of the common cold, and therefore prevention methods follow the same process. Wash your hands whenever you use a public space or on coming home from a day out. Avoid people who are sick, and maintain a reasonable distance from people in public spaces.

If these fail, all you can do is see your doctor. If your child exhibits any of the symptoms as outlined earlier, see your doctor immediately. You may have to go to the hospital to receive care but be prepared for the fact that you may have a significant wait time as hospitals are overwhelmed.

Drugs such as Tylenol can help combat a fever, and nasal sprays can assist with decongestion of the breathing passages. Make sure the patient is getting enough fluid and rest. Monitor your child’s breathing. If your child’s stomach is rapidly expanding and contracting, or the skin between the ribs is sucked in, you may be dealing with an emergency case. If you’re waiting at the ER and notice these symptoms, inform someone immediately.

Image Credit: Hu Chen on Unsplash

Don’t Take This Lightly

Our government was unprepared for the miasma that was COVID-19. Even now, we tend to hear that the disease had a 3.6% mortality rate in our country, and think “Well that’s not that bad.” We fail to realize that 3.6% is over one million one hundred thousand US citizens.

Now, our updated illness management strategies are working, but our sense of freedom after three years of lockdowns and restrictions, is now earning our children and newborns their miniature epidemic. If we aren’t careful it may be possible that this RSV outbreak spreads to other parts of our country.

25% of RSV patients require intensive care. The illness has a mortality rate of 6.6%. As comparatively small as these percentages seem, we believe that in a first-world country, no one should die of a preventable disease.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)