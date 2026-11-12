US would like more progress on trade with China, USTR says
The United State would like to see more progress on trade with China but some rare earth minerals are being delivered, USTR Jamieson Greer told CNBC on Thursday.
The United State would like to see more progress on trade with China but some rare earth minerals are being delivered, USTR Jamieson Greer told CNBC on Thursday.
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