US spoke with Canada about trade deal in past few days, USTR says
The US has spoken with Canada in the past few days and is working on reaching a trade deal, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC on Thursday.
The US has spoken with Canada in the past few days and is working on reaching a trade deal, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC on Thursday.
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