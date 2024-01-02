Dengue patient dies in Bengal

West Bengal has registered the death of a dengue patient, an official of the hospital she was undergoing treatment in said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old woman, a resident of Deganga in North 24 Parganas district, was admitted to Kolkata-based Beleghata ID & BG Hospital on December 23, he said.

''She was kept in the ICU but her condition kept on deteriorating. She died on December 31,'' he said.

A senior official of the state health department, however, claimed there was nothing to worry about the dengue situation in West Bengal.

''The current situation in West Bengal regarding dengue is normal. There is nothing to worry about. Our officials in the districts are keeping a close watch on it,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)