MEC commends Gauteng EMS response during festive season

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has expressed satisfaction with how the Gauteng Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to emergencies during the festive period.

The MEC joined EMS personnel on the ground on New Year’s Eve, as they responded to emergency calls as part of the Safer Festive Season campaign.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the work done by the Gauteng EMS, who are also known as the Green Angels, during the festive period demonstrated that the resources the Gauteng Department of Health has invested both in personnel and equipment are being put to good use.

The operation kicked off at the EMS Communication Centre in Midrand, where MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko joined the dedicated team of call centre operators to respond to incoming emergency calls to ensure prompt and efficient responses to save the lives of those in distress.

During the critical period between 6:00 AM on Sunday, 31 December 2023, and 6:00 AM on 1 January 2024, the Gauteng Emergency Communication Centre recorded a total of 1 914 calls. These calls included various incidents such as accidents, medical emergencies, suicide, trauma cases, and others,” said the Gauteng Department of Health in a statement on Tuesday.

The breakdown of calls is as follows:

- Accidents (motor vehicle, motor bike, pedestrians, etc.): 102 calls.

- Medical emergencies (maternity, asthma attack, epilepsy, heart attack, collapse, etc.): 898 calls.

- Suicide-related (poisoning, hanging, overdose, etc.): 42 calls.

- Trauma cases (assault, gunshot, burns, etc.): 468 calls.

“Comparing this data to the previous year, we have observed a minimal decline in call volumes. Around the same period in 2022/23, the Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1 929 calls (105 accidents, 862 medical, 53 suicide/attempts and 482 trauma cases).

“The statistics of emergency cases attended to between 15 December to 1 January in 2022/23 and 2023/24 cycles show that most of the calls were medical related, followed by trauma cases, accidents and suicide related calls.”

There has been a decline in medical related cases from 18 121 to 16 876, while trauma related cases have increased from 5 795 to 6 000.

There is also a slightly positive decline in suicide-related cases from 771 to 702. There was a slight increase in accident-related cases from 1 676 to 1 682.

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services remains committed to its mission of saving lives and providing quality emergency medical care to the people of Gauteng.

“I want to commend our dedicated healthcare workers across the Gauteng health system, who have been working tirelessly during this busy period. Their dedication and professionalism is commendable,” said the MEC.

Nkomo-Ralehoko further expressed appreciation to the residents of Gauteng and those visiting the province for their continued cooperation and patience. She pleaded with them to make use of primary health facilities and only call the Emergency Communication Centre for actual medical and trauma emergencies, as this will greatly improve responses to those in distress.

“The statistics could be improved upon drastically if people were to act more responsibly and with consideration of others,” she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)