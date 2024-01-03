Left Menu

Beneficiaries of various central schemes in Lakshadweep share success stories with PM

PTI | Kavaratti | Updated: 03-01-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 22:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with beneficiaries of various central government schemes in the Lakshadweep islands, where they shared their transformational stories.

People who benefited from schemes like Ayushman Bharat, PM-KISAN, PM-AWAS, and Kisan Credit Cards recounted how their lives improved.

As part of his two-day visit to the islands for the inauguration of developmental projects, the PM met with local residents.

During these meetings, a group of women highlighted the success of their self-help group in setting up a restaurant, which helped them achieve self-reliance.

They also discussed the cultivation of organic vegetables for both personal consumption and sale in the market.

In a video shared by the BJP, an elderly person said, ''I had chest pain and went to the mainland (Kerala) for treatment. I underwent two surgeries, costing around Rs 1.85 lakh, which I received through the Ayushman Bharat card.'' Another woman spoke about her health condition, saying private hospitals had demanded over Rs one lakh for her treatment. Thanks to the insurance scheme, she received treatment at Kalamassery Government Medical College in Kerala for just Rs 8,000, which saved her life.

A woman farmer, who benefited from the PM-KISAN scheme, expressed gratitude for receiving Rs 6,000 annually. He used the funds to purchase seeds and fertilisers.

Sharing pictures of the interaction, Modi expressed his delight in meeting the beneficiaries.

During the discussion, he highlighted the wide applicability of the Kisan credit card and urged people to inform others, including fishermen, cattle farmers, and poultry farmers, about its benefits.

The Prime Minister found satisfaction in witnessing the development's positive impact reaching remote areas and encouraged people to send their daughters to the newly opened higher education institutions on the island.

