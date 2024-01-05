Inmate dies of heart attack in Mathura jail

A 69-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in a murder case died in prison in this Uttar Pradesh district, a jail official said on Friday.

The post-mortem of Kishni, who died late on Wednesday, ascertained the cause of death as a heart attack.

A resident of the district's Refinery area, Kishni was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 after being found guilty of murder. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, according to Brajesh Kumar, the superintendent of the District Jail, Mathura.

The jail administration handed over the body to Kishni's family on Thursday.

Kumar said the inmate's health deteriorated on Monday.

Kishni had been undergoing treatment in the jail hospital. On Wednesday, he was admitted to the district hospital after complaining of severe breathing difficulty. He died shortly after, the jail official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)