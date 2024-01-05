Left Menu

Inmate dies of heart attack in Mathura jail

He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, according to Brajesh Kumar, the superintendent of the District Jail, Mathura.The jail administration handed over the body to Kishnis family on Thursday.Kumar said the inmates health deteriorated on Monday.Kishni had been undergoing treatment in the jail hospital. He died shortly after, the jail official said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:44 IST
Inmate dies of heart attack in Mathura jail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 69-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in a murder case died in prison in this Uttar Pradesh district, a jail official said on Friday.

The post-mortem of Kishni, who died late on Wednesday, ascertained the cause of death as a heart attack.

A resident of the district's Refinery area, Kishni was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 after being found guilty of murder. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, according to Brajesh Kumar, the superintendent of the District Jail, Mathura.

The jail administration handed over the body to Kishni's family on Thursday.

Kumar said the inmate's health deteriorated on Monday.

Kishni had been undergoing treatment in the jail hospital. On Wednesday, he was admitted to the district hospital after complaining of severe breathing difficulty. He died shortly after, the jail official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024