22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7 - Gaza health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:54 IST
- Egypt
At least 122 Palestinians have been killed and 256 others injured over the past 24 hours in Gaza, its health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The latest deaths brings the total death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7 to 22,722 Palestinians, with 58,166 others injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
